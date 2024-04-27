WATCH: Saints draft pick Khristian Boyd puts up 38 bench press reps

The New Orleans Saints have had some great picks during the 2024 NFL draft cycle, and defensive lineman Khristian Boyd is no exception. He is a high-level run blocker that they met with earlier in the offseason process for an official 30 visit. With many other teams being involved, the Saints were able to snag Boyd at No. 199 in the sixth round.

One of Boyd’s biggest positive traits is his strength, which is immediately apparent whenever you watch him play. But it is also apparent when you watch his bench press video from the UNI pro day, where he put up 38 reps of 225 and set a school record in the event. See for yourself:

UNI Football School Record 38 Reps of 225 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/RvNZD9PTKk — Kdub (@KhristianBoyd99) March 19, 2024

Comparing this against the NFL Scouting Combine’s historical top performers, he would be tied for 18th-most bench press reps with four other players:

Andrew Vorhees – 2023 – OG

Margus Hunt – 2013 – DE

Marvin Austin – 2011 – DL

Russell Okung – 2010 – OL

While Andrew Vorhees missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, and Marvin Austin had a relatively short career in the NFL, Russell Okung was a two-time Pro Bowler as well as a long-time quality starter, and Margus Hunt stuck in the NFL for nine seasons, playing with the Saints for four games back in 2020 as well. Boyd’s career is off to a strong start, too.

