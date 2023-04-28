WATCH: Saints make the call to draft Bryan Bresee in Round 1

It’s not often that you get to see both sides of a phone conversation, but that’s what the New Orleans Saints helped share with us after selecting Bryan Bresee in Thursday night’s opening round of the 2023 NFL draft.

We’ve already seen Bresee’s side of the conversation, but now we get a look at things from inside the Saints’ war room. College scouting director Jeff Ireland made the call to Bresee to share the good news, reflecting on their productive visit on Clemson’s campus from earlier in the pre-draft process before handing the phone off to Dennis Allen, seated next to team owner Gayle Benson.

“You ready to be a New Orleans Saint?” Allen grinned. “Yeah, man, we’re excited about it. We’re so excited to get you in here and get going, now we need to see if we can win us a championship. All I want you to do is get in here and work your tail off. You do that and you’re going to be just fine.”

From there the phone traveled to general manager Mickey Loomis, who stepped aside to pass some instructions on to Bresee before the Saints PR department reached out to schedule local media availability. His right-hand man Khai Harley, vice president of football administration, was quick to congratulate his peers on the selection.

“We’re excited to have you. So come ready to go. Bring your lunch pail,” Loomis advised.

