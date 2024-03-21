How to watch Saint Peter's vs Tennessee in Thursday's 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Saint Peter's is looking to make a magical run in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

The Peacocks, who had an improbable journey to the Elite Eight in 2022 as a No. 15 seed by upsetting the likes of No. 2 Kentucky and then Purdue, face the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the Midwest Region on Thursday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The MAAC champions will take on the Vols in a matchup that will be televised on TNT.

Tennessee, who is the SEC regular season champion for the first time in six years, is looking to avenge its loss in the Sweet 16 last March.

Here's everything you need to know about this contest, including time, TV, streaming info, announcers and more:

What time does Saint Peter's play Tennessee in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

When: 9:20 p.m., Thursday, March 21

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

What channel is Saint Peter's vs Tennessee on?

TV: TNT

Streaming: Fubo (free trial) or SlingTV ($20 per month for new subscribers that choose the Orange plan)

Who are the announcers for Saint Peter's vs Tennessee game?

Play-by-play: Brian Anderson

Analyst: Jim Jackson

Reporter: Allie LaForce

What are the odds for Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee game?

Spread: Saint Peter's +21.5 (-106), Tennessee -21.5 (-110)

Total: Over 129.5 points (-110), Under 130 points (-112)

Moneyline: Saint Peter's +2000 (Bet $100 to win $2,000), Tennessee -3600 (Bet $3,600 to win $100)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saint Peter's vs Tennessee: How to watch March Madness NCAA Tournament-2024