MONTICELLO (WCIA) — WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns was joined by Carter Foran, Matt Swartz and Mason High at Our Town Monticello to preview the 2024 Sages football season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.