Watch Sabrina Ionescu's best-ever 3-point shooting contest performance

NBC Sports
·1 min read
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday

Best. 3-Point. Contest. Ever.

When Stephen Curry calls your shooting “ridiculous” you know you were on fire — and Sabrina Ionescu was. Check out this shooting performance for the ages.

She finished with a score of 37, besting Curry's record of 31 points in a round and Craig Hodge's record of hitting 21-of-25 shots (in the old format), Ionescu hit 25-of-27.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Curry Tweeted out his “ridiculous” comment, and she shot him a tribute back.

This is why, NBA or WNBA, the 3-Point Contest is now the best part of All-Star weekend.

Recommended Stories