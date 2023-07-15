How to watch Sabrina Ionescu in the WNBA All-Star Game
For the first time in the league’s history, the WNBA All-Star Game will be televised live in primetime.
Former Duck and now the three-point contest champion, Sabrina Ionescu, will be the game once again. The two rosters were drafted by team captains A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Brianna Stewart of the New York Liberty.
Sabrina will be on Stewart’s team, naturally. She’ll also be joined by another former Duck in Satou Sabally, giving Stewart’s squad a little Oregon flavor.
Sabrina is having a career-year as she is leading the Liberty to the playoffs with a 14-4 record. She is averaging 16.4 points a game with five rebounds and almost six assists per contest.
This year’s All-Star Game is in Las Vegas.
Television
ABC
Play-by-Play: Ryan Ruocco
Analyst: Rebecca Lobo
Sideline: Holly Rowe
The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 15 in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Streaming
The WNBA All-Star game can be live-streamed on ESPN, the ESPN app or FuboTV.
Rosters
Team Wilson
A’ja Wilson, Aces *
Chelsea Gray, Aces *
Jackie Young, Aces *
Aliyah Boston, Fever *
Arike Ogunbowale, Wings *
Kelsey Plum, Aces
Allisha Gray, Dream
Cheyenne Parker, Dream
DeWanna Bonner, Sun
Rhyne Howard, Dream (replacing injured Elena Delle Donne, Mystics)
Team Stewart:
Breanna Stewart, Liberty *
Brittney Griner, Mercury *
Jewell Loyd, Storm *
Satou Sabally, Wings *
Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks *
Courtney Vandersloot, Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
Ezi Magbegor, Storm
Napheesa Collier, Lynx
Kahleah Copper, Sky
* indicates starters