Watch: Sabrina Ionescu shares special moment with news that she made Team USA

Sabrina Ionescu was named to the 12-player Olympic women’s basketball roster this past weekend and it was revealed that she will wear No. 6 when the team begins play in France next month.

This will be Ionescu’s first time playing in the Olympics, but likely not her last.

With all of the controversy of Caitlin Clark not making the team, what has been missed is that this might be the best roster ever put forth by Team USA and they will be overwhelming favorites to win the gold medal.

Ionescu is having the best year of her professional career in the WNBA as she is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game for the New York Liberty.

Fellow former Duck Satou Sabally will also be in the Olympic Games as she will play for the German National Team.

