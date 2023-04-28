WATCH: Sabres joke that the Bills should take Tage Thompson at 2023 NFL draft
The Buffalo Sabres got in on the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL draft fun.
Prior to the first round on Thursday, the Buffalo hockey team made a suggestion in a video to the football team: Go pick Tage Thompson, their leading scorer.
Evidently, Thompson would be a linebacker too.
Check out the Sabres’ joke to the Bills below:
Hope he’s on the board at 27, @BuffaloBills. 🤞#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/HuaUpPVnTx
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 28, 2023