WATCH: Sabres joke that the Bills should take Tage Thompson at 2023 NFL draft

Nick Wojton

The Buffalo Sabres got in on the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL draft fun.

Prior to the first round on Thursday, the Buffalo hockey team made a suggestion in a video to the football team: Go pick Tage Thompson, their leading scorer.

Evidently, Thompson would be a linebacker too.

Check out the Sabres’ joke to the Bills below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire