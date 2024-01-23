WATCH: Ryan Williams opens up about his recruitment following visit to Alabama

Perhaps the most highly sought-after prospect remaining in the class of 2024 is a five-star wide receiver from Saraland High School in Alabama, Ryan Williams.

Williams, the once Alabama football commit, recently reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class and despite his youth, is one of the most talented prospects.

Williams is coming off an official visit with Alabama and was able to spend time with Coach Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the new coaching staff in Tuscaloosa.

On Monday, Al.com caught up with Williams to get the latest on his recruitment following his visit with Alabama and ahead of his upcoming visits to Texas and Auburn.

Williams is set to make his commitment on Feb. 9 which happens to be his birthday.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more on Williams and other Alabama football news.

