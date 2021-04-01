Watch: Ryan Tannehill hilariously tries to match Derrick Henry’s push-ups

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
A little less than one week ago, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry showed us a different, more difficult way to do push-ups, and as you’d expect he crushed them with no problem.

Henry utilized a “Chaos Band” while balancing on a ball and having a metal chain around his neck to do his version of push-ups — as if doing push-ups wasn’t difficult enough already.

But now Henry’s teammate and quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, is trying to get in on the action.

Tannehill posted this video of himself trying to do the style of push-ups that Henry was doing, except with one caveat: he had his wife’s pocketbook around his neck instead of a big metal chain.

Who did it better? You be the judge:

The edge definitely goes to Henry in this matchup, as his form and stability were both better than Tannehill’s, and he had the added weight of the chain; although a woman’s pocketbook can be pretty heavy itself and shouldn’t be underestimated.

We’ll have to see how King Henry responds to this attempted one-up by his quarterback. If Henry starts pulling 18-wheelers down the street, that might be game, set and match for Tannehill, who unlike Henry is human.

Related

Updated status for every Tennessee Titans 2021 free agent

Malcolm Butler was somewhat surprised to be released by Titans

Tennessee Titans dueling 7-round 2021 NFL mock drafts 2.0

