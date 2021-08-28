Watch: Ryan Palmer plays bunker shot with putter at BMW Championship

Don't try this at your local course.

After play was suspended during Round 2 of the BMW Championship following a weather delay, Ryan Palmer was finishing his second round at Caves Valley on Saturday morning. To cap off his round, Palmer stepped up to the par-4 18th following a bogey and a double-bogey.

Palmer's second shot on the 18th traveled 201 yards from the fairway to the bunker beside the green, landing 36 feet from the hole. Already on pace to shoot over 70 for the round, he played the bunker shot with a nothing to lose mentality, grabbing his putter rather than his sand wedge looking for a thrilling birdie.

📂 File this under: Things you don't see often on TOUR@RyanPalmerPGA elects to go with putter out of the bunker. pic.twitter.com/fcjf7evR9o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2021

The bunker putt landed 10 feet past the hole and then Palmer missed his next putt - this time on the green - for par. He'd tap in a 1-footer for bogey, finishing the round shooting 75 and sitting near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Palmer, a four-time PGA Tour winner, is ranked 68th - third to last - in the FedExCup standings.