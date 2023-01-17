WATCH: Ryan Jensen details severe knee injury that somehow didn’t require surgery

One of the few positives that came out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 wild-card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night was the return of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who missed the entire regular season with a knee injury.

Jensen went down on the second day of training camp, and was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season, leaving open the slim chance that he could return for the playoffs.

He did just that, but details on the exact nature and severity of his injury were kept under wraps throughout the season.

After Monday night’s game, Jensen detailed what actually happened, and whether or not he had surgery to repair the injury:

Bucs C Ryan Jensen details the knee injury that kept him out from August until tonight: pic.twitter.com/Ca9KuWncuf — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 17, 2023

Whatever Jensen’s toughness rating is in Madden, it’s not high enough.

List

WATCH: Tom Brady walks off the field for what may be the last time

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire