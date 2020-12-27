Watch: Ryan Fitzpatrick sparks Miami Dolphins’ offense

Tua Tagovailoa was struggling and Brian Flores made a move. A huge call as the Miami Dolphins’ coach went to the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Who once said you can’t start a fire without a spark?

Fitzpatrick ignited the Miami offense, leading two drives that produced points. The second was a short pass to Myles Gaskin, who did the heavy lifting, completing the 59-yard play that gave the Dolphins a 23-22 lead in the fourth quarter Saturday over the Las Vegas Raiders.