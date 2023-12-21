Watch Ryan Day's knee-buckling reaction to Ohio State signing 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

Ryan Day could not help but show his relief Wednesday afternoon.

As the Ohio State coach spoke about the Buckeyes' 2024 recruiting class, Day received word that five-star wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the country Jeremiah Smith signed to Ohio State after continuing to visit programs such as Miami.

Day sighed multiple times and buckled his knees twice after asking reporters if the reports were true.

Watch: Ryan Day's knees buckle when recruit Jeremiah Smith signs with Buckeyes

Ohio State did not receive Smith's letter of intent during Day's press conference, so the head coach was not allowed, by NCAA rules, to share thoughts on the No. 1 player in the class. And according to reports, Smith's letter has not been submitted.

As of Wednesday night, Ohio State, with the help of players such as Smith, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and quarterback Air Noland, had the No. 3 class in the country behind Georgia and Alabama.

Houston was rumored to flip his commitment and sign with Alabama, but remained solidified to his Ohio State commitment, which he made in August.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Florida, is the third-highest rated recruit in Ohio State history behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Terrelle Pryor.

In 11 games for Chaminade-Madonna, Smith had 68 catches for 1,083 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

“I don’t need plays to make him shine because he’s going to do that regardless,” Chaminade-Madonna football coach Dameon Jones said about Smith. “Just to show everybody what his talent is. He’s a special individual, man. There’s not too many of them walking around.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day's knee-buckling reaction to Ohio State signing Jeremiah Smith