WATCH: Ryan Day talks C.J. Stroud, NIL, transfer portal, and more with Colin Cowherd

Spring ball is underway for Ohio State at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Just before that though, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day spent some time with Colin Cowherd to engage in some pretty deep discussions on “The Herd.”

In case you missed any of the insightful discussion Day and Cowherd had, we’ve got it for you here thanks to The Herd’s YouTube channel. In the little less than ten-minute video, Day and Cowherd discuss C.J. Stroud’s improvement through the season last year, how name, image, and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal have changed the game and how to regulate it, the offenses of today, and more.

Click on the below and remember how lucky Ohio State is to have such a bright, insightful, and analytical young coaches out there.

