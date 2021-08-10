WATCH: Ryan Day provides second fall camp update

The Ohio State football program has embarked upon its second week of fall preseason camp and some storylines have emerged. We’ll continue to track what’s happening over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and bring you coverage from here through the end of camp as we prepare for another glorious Buckeye football season (or so we hope).

As usual, some coaches and players have been made available to the media as the days pass, and today media members received more info and posed questions to head coach Ryan Day for the second time.

In case you missed any of his comments, you can get up to speed thanks to video shared to OhioStateBuckeyes.com. We’re embedding the Facebook video from Ohio State as well below.

In it, you can hear Day talk about the quarterback competition, where things stand with the offensive line, how freshman J.T. Tuimoloau is coming along, and much more.

List

Ohio State football 2021 projected depth chart, start of fall camp offense

Ohio State football 2021 projected depth chart, fall camp offense

List

Ohio State football 2021 projected depth chart, start of fall camp defense

Ohio State football 2021 projected depth chart, fall defense, specials

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.