WATCH: Ryan Day previews Wisconsin

As an Ohio State football fan, there are a few mile markers during the season to get you excited. The start of fall camp is one, as is the first game of the year, but after that, it’s when the Buckeyes step into the Big Ten to start a run at a conference championship.

There’s just something about getting the nonconference part of the schedule out of the way and then turning your attention to the meat and potatoes main course that goes along with Big Ten football in the fall. That’s where we are this week as Ohio State kicks off conference play after disposing of its first three opponents.

And the program that comes calling? Yep, it’s Wisconsin, a team that always seems to play OSU well. It’ll be a decent obstacle and one that is going to be one of the more physical contests you’ll see all year in the league.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to talk about what he sees with Wisconsin and to answer questions about his own team. We’re resharing the audio and video thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook Page.

Get ready for the game by listening to Day talk about the challenge of playing Wisconsin, how diving into conference play ramps things up, some injury news, and more.

Ohio State and Wisconsin are set to do battle at 7:30 p.m ET on Saturday night. It’ll be a black-out affair with the Buckeyes donning their all-black uniforms and we know you won’t want to miss it.

List

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: preview and prediction

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire