WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews Michigan

It’s time.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to do battle in one of the biggest installments of “The Game” ever. It’s not hyperbole. This will be only the fifth time in the history of the rivalry that both teams enter the matchup undefeated since it was moved to the last game of the year.

Add in all of the off-the-field stuff, the back-and-forth between the fan bases and the Big Ten East, Conference, and College Football Playoff implications and — well, it can’t get much bigger.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows that as well and he was about as focused as we’ve seen him when he stepped to the podium on Tuesday to preview this titanic battle with the Wolverines. In case you didn’t get to catch all of his comments, you can do so by watching the video below.

In it, Day discusses his team focus and preparation, talks about Kyle McCord’s role, trying to keep emotions in check, and much, much, more.

We don’t have to tell you when this one is. We’ve got a few more days and then at high noon on Saturday, it’ll be No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan. We’ll continue to have coverage leading up to, during, and after “The Game.”

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire