WATCH: Ryan Day previews matchup with Western Kentucky

It’s another Ohio State football week and that means we got to hear from head coach Ryan Day once again during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

And in case you missed it, there was some pretty big news because Day announced that Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback going forward. That ends the highly publicized offseason competition that saw both getting playing time through the first two weeks of the season.

But that wasn’t the only thing Day discussed in front of the local media. He also touched on what he saw from the team against Youngstown State, the performance of the offensive line, what he’s seen from the defense, and more.

Thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page, we are sharing the complete press conference in case you missed anything from it and are interested to catch up.

Ohio State is set to host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. As always, you can check back with us often to get coverage before, during, and after all the fun this weekend.

