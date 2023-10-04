WATCH: Ryan Day previews Maryland matchup

After an off week, Ohio State will be back in action, hosting an undefeated (and somehow unranked) Maryland team in the ‘Shoe on Saturday afternoon. Maryland doesn’t have a staple win per say, but has looked very good — especially on offense with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa running the show under center.

At the beginning of every week, head coach Ryan Day meets with the media to reflect on the week past and to look ahead to the next matchup, and that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. He was followed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who also had plenty to say.

If you missed the press conference, thanks to our colleagues at the Columbus Dispatch, we have the full video for you to ingest. You can sit back and hit play below to listen to Day discuss the play of Kyle McCord, short yardage situations, what he sees from Maryland, and more.

Ohio State and Maryland are set to do battle at Noon ET on Saturday. We’ll continue to have coverage leading up to, during, and after the contest this weekend so check back often.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire