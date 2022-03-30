WATCH: Ryan Day, Knowles, Wilson provide spring practice update

While you’ve been working your way through spring break, you may have been a little out of touch with Ohio State football spring practice. Ryan Day and the team also dealt with a break after a week of spring practice and have been back at it now for a few more sessions.

Some more photos and videos have emerged from all the fun, and one of those was an update provided by Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson after spring practice on Tuesday. The head man for the football program and those two assistants met with the media once again to field questions and to provide some further updates. In the event that you didn’t get a chance to catch it all, we’ve got it for you thanks to video on OhioStateBuckeyes.com.

Hit play below and listen to Day, Wilson, and Knowles touch on how the defense is coming along, where some guys are with injury, who is standing out, and more.

Ohio State will continue stepping through the rest of its spring practices until the annual spring game takes place on April 7. We’ll continue to have more highlights, news, and notes as they are made available.

