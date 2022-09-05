Rough showings by Colorado, Oregon make for disappointing Week 1 in the Pac-12
The Pac-12's three losses made for a subpar Week 1
The Pac-12's three losses made for a subpar Week 1
Get all the Pac-12 results from Week 1, and consider how teams are going to respond and evolve after their season openers. There's a lot to consider.
The former Ohio State quarterback transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy. But Joe Burrow may still feel part of Buckeye Nation.
ESPN College GameDay debuted its new season with a trip to Ohio Stadium before Ohio State faces Notre Dame in a top 5 showdown Saturday night.
The Michigan head coach is still celebrating the Wolverines' win against Ohio State.
The Advocate's Wilson Alexander reports that Foucha's suspension regards academic issues stemming from his transfer.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to break down all of the college football week 1 madness.
Brian Kelly might still be getting his bearings in the Bayou, but he’s no stranger to expectations. No need to temper expectations in Year 1.
Each week for the past three months, OSU professor Christopher Adams has released upward of 4,000 codling moths into the Columbia Gorge’s orchards.
Win the holiday weekend with amazing deals on Bose, Sony, Ninja, Roomba, The Pioneer Woman and a boatload more!
This seems like a dream announcement for Phil Mickelson.
Here's how fans are reacting to the Buckeyes' first win of the 2022 season.
Humans fear death so much that some of us would willingly trade our immortal souls — if such a thing exists — and become vampires for a chance to keep wandering the world a little longer. You can quench your thirst for vampire lore with the upcoming Vampire Academy series (streaming on Peacock Sept. 15), but in the meantime jellyfish might be teaching us how to live forever without needing to drink the blood of unsuspecting mortals. We’ve known for some time that Turritopsis dohrnii, otherwise k
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Where is Georgia?
The campaign manager for Katie Hobbs pointed to a raucous debate between the four Republicans vying for their party’s nomination in the Aug. 2 primary for her decision not to meet Kari Lake in a debate.
ESPN's "College GameDay" host ensured the show will continue to come to Columbus even after the Big Ten's new media deal.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Who are the top in-state girls' basketball players within the Class of 2025? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
College football Week 2 early odds and lines. Predicting what they might be, along with what they actually are.
Watch what Notre Dame head coach said about Ohio State after the tough loss in the 'Shoe. #GoBucks
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.