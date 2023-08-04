WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, speak after first fall practice

Rejoice Ohio State football fans! Thursday was the first day of fall practice and there were about 500 fans on hand to watch the players, coaches, and support personnel go through all the paces involved in getting back at it for the first day. There will be more of the same on Friday with more fans on hand to take it all in.

We’re always interested to not only pull out some observations when practice starts but to hear from the head coach and assistants as well. That’s exactly what we got after day No. 1 on Thursday because head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles both took turns at the podium following the action on the practice field indoors.

In case you missed any of the comments, we’ve got both coaches’ comments in their entirety thanks to our friends at the Columbus Dispatch. Watch below and listen to Day discuss the quarterback situation, what it was like to get out there again, expectations for this year, and more.

Then, listen to Knowles discuss the growth of the defense from last season, the depth he now has on that side of the ball, how the philosophy might change, and more.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire