Watch: Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz immediately following Notre Dame-Ohio State thriller

Saturday night’s game between Notre Dame and Ohio State lived up to the hype and will go down in history for both programs.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, that means as another loss.

Moments after Ohio State stunned Notre Dame with a go-ahead touchdown with just one second remaining, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was quick to call out a former Notre Dame head coach.

Lou Holtz predicted on Friday that Notre Dame would win because of their physicality, something Ohio State had lacked under Day.

Well, Day not only heard the comments but was none too pleased by them. Upon being interviewed right after the game, Day let Holtz have it. Check it out below.

Holtz said what he said and I won’t defend it if it at all played into motivation or whatever you want to say.

I just think a college head coach being that offended by what an 86-year old man had to say is a little surprising.

Onward.

