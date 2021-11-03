WATCH: Ryan Day, Brian Hartline preview Nebraska

The Ohio State football team takes the next step on its 2021 season journey when it gets on the plane to take a trip to Nebraska this weekend. Game time is set for Noon, with Fox having the call.

Despite what the Cornhuskers’ record might suggest, they are a dangerous team, having not lost a game by more than eight points against all levels of competition this season. The game is in Lincoln and the Buckeyes will need to stay focused, engaged, and execute at a high level both in preparation and during the game.

OSU head coach Ryan Day knows this well. As he does every Tuesday during the season, Day met with the local media to talk about the game with Penn State and to preview Nebraska. If you’re interested in what the Day said leading up to Saturday, we have the full video here thanks to the folks at Ohio State. As an added bonus, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was also made available to answer questions and talk about his unit.

Watch below and hear Day discuss the challenges Ohio State faced in executing on the offensive end against Penn State, the play of the defense, how impressed he is with Nebraska on film, and more.

Stay with us as we’ll have more preview pieces the rest of the week as we lead into this weekend.

