Watch: Ryan Day blasts Ohio State QB Kyle McCord after Buckeyes three-and-out vs. Purdue

Ryan Day has been as fired up this season as he has ever been. And he showed that again on the sidelines against Purdue after a substandard offensive drive near the end of the second quarter.

After Ohio State went three-and-out — taking two penalties on the drive, including one for delay of game — Day was incensed on the sidelines.

The Buckeyes were up 20-0 and scored touchdowns on three of their four drives prior to Day's blowup, but the Buckeyes coach maintained his intensity. Quarterback Kyle McCord faced the brunt of his ire, but offensive lineman Josh Simmons and the rest of the Ohio State sideline also got an earful:

After the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame, Day famously called out former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz, who criticized Ohio State's lack of toughness ahead of the game against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State scored a touchdown on the next drive coming out of the half to go up 27-0. The Buckeyes marched right up the field without taking a penalty, so it looks like the Buckeyes took Day's words to heart.

