Watch this! Rutgers women’s basketball just offered Payton Dunbar, who can do this crazy jump

Payton Dunbar was offered by Rutgers women’s basketball in early May. Dunbar is a crazy elite-level athlete as evidenced by her social media.

In offering Dunbar, Rutgers got officially involved with a player who has off the charts athleticism.

But before diving into this athleticism, first a little bit about Dunbar. A class of 2025 recruit at Jefferson Christian Academy (Ripplemead, Virginia), Dunbar is a 5-foot-11 guard with excellent length. She has impressive range as a shooter and is a difference-maker with her ability to drive and get to the rim as well as defensively.

She is a complete package at guard. Over the past couple of weeks, he has been offered by Michigan, Providence, William & Mary, UPenn and Wake Forest among others.

But that elite-level athleticism is really intriguing for the next level.

Check out this video of Dunbar uniquely showing her athleticism:

Payton Dunbar, this is still my favorite video! 😍 pic.twitter.com/pEwwJ31vYZ — Donetta Dunbar (@69ddunbar) April 26, 2024

How many recruits are able to pull off a trick like this?

Payton Dunbar (@DunbarPayton) touching rim after a 1 hour skill workout. This kid has the length and athleticism to be a difference maker at the next level. pic.twitter.com/knze0V1CUT — NRV Storm Basketball (@NRV_Storm) May 26, 2023

Rutgers pulled in quite an impressive recruiting class in 2024 with five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire