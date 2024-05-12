Advertisement

Watch this! Rutgers women’s basketball just offered Payton Dunbar, who can do this crazy jump

kristian dyer
·1 min read

Payton Dunbar was offered by Rutgers women’s basketball in early May. Dunbar is a crazy elite-level athlete as evidenced by her social media.

In offering Dunbar, Rutgers got officially involved with a player who has off the charts athleticism.

But before diving into this athleticism, first a little bit about Dunbar. A class of 2025 recruit at Jefferson Christian Academy (Ripplemead, Virginia), Dunbar is a 5-foot-11 guard with excellent length. She has impressive range as a shooter and is a difference-maker with her ability to drive and get to the rim as well as defensively.

She is a complete package at guard. Over the past couple of weeks, he has been offered by Michigan, Providence, William & Mary, UPenn and Wake Forest among others.

But that elite-level athleticism is really intriguing for the next level.

Check out this video of Dunbar uniquely showing her athleticism:

 

How many recruits are able to pull off a trick like this?

 

Rutgers pulled in quite an impressive recruiting class in 2024 with five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire