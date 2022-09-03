Watch: Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is back with big touchdown in the first half

Aron Cruickshank, arguably the most dangerous player on the Rutgers football offense, is back. Boy, is the wide receiver back.

Cruickshank scored the lone touchdown of the first half for Rutgers football in a tough fight at Boston College. On the play, Cruickshank showed his speed and elite athleticism.

Limited to just six games last season due to injury, Cruickshank had 20 catches for 244 yards and made a significant impact on special teams as well.

In the first half at Boston College, Cruickshank had one catch for five yards and two running attempts (both on reverses) for 35 yards.

On the play, Cruickshank took a reverse pitch from running back Kyle Monangai, found space down the sideline and then ran 26 yards for the touchdown. There was no sign of rust from Cruickshank, both in terms of his play on the field but also his reading of the game.

Related

Watch: Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt breaks longest play of his career with 48-yard run

On the big reverse, he followed a very good downfield block from tight end Johnny Langan and left tackle Willie Tyler, who moved well to plow through and clear the way for Cruickshank.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”http://www.espn.com/core/video/iframe?id=34515840&endcard=false” allowfullscreen frameborder=”0″></iframe>

Rutgers was down 14-6 at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire