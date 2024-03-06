How to watch Rutgers vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info, for women's Big Ten basketball tournament

The Big Ten Women’s basketball tournament takes place tonight on Peacock. The action starts at 6:30 PM ET as Northwestern, the No. 13 seed, takes on the No. 12 seed Purdue. Then at 9:00 PM ET it's Rutgers vs Minnesota.

The Scarlet Knights and Golden Gophers met just once during the regular season when Rutgers pulled off the 81-73 win on February 13.

See below for more information on tonight's Rutgers vs Minnesota game and the full schedule of women's basketball matchups on Peacock.



Rutgers:

With just 8 total wins, The Scarlet Knights (No. 14 seed) have had one of their worst seasons in program history. This is the second-fewest wins the Scarlet Knights have ever registered. The team opened up the season with a 6-5 record but succumbed to the injuries that hit their roster, resulting in a 12-game losing streak that started in December.

Sophomore guard Kaylene Smikle who led the team in scoring (16.6 points per game) has been out with an undisclosed season-ending injury since December. Senior guard Awa Sidibe also missed the majority of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers (No. 11 seed) dropped 10 of their last 11 games this season, including two blowout losses where they were outscored by a combined total of 104 points. The team has been without its starting center Sophie Hart who has missed the last 4 games due to a hip injury.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit says the Golden Gophers have to go back to the basics entering tonight's tournament.

"We have to figure out how to get back to playing, to all-out competing… I wish I had the answer to how we'll do it, what it will take. But that's what we have to do. You have to want to go and compete, and if that's not good enough, so be it."



How to Watch Rutgers vs Minnesota Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament:

Date: Tonight, Wednesday, March 6

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming: Peacock

Other WBB games on tonight: Northwestern vs Purdue at 6:30 PM on Peacock

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

