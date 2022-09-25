Watch: Rutgers and Iowa fans send a wave to the Iowa Children’s Hospital

PISCATAWAY, N.J — Even in the middle of a Big Ten football game, there is time to remember the true heroes in this world.

In a tribute to the ‘Iowa Wave,’ fans of both Rutgers and Iowa sent some love out to children who could use a smile.

The Rutgers Dance Marathon along with Embrace Kids and Special Olympics New Jersey took to the field following the first quarter to send some love to some special football fans in Iowa. The group, encouraged by an announcement over the public address system, led the stadium in rising and sending out a wave to the Iowa Children’s Hospital.

It was a moment that transcended the Big Ten football game, a simple and yet poignant reminder of what really matters in life.

Watch as Rutgers and Iowa fans send a wave out to the Iowa Children’s Hospital:

One of the best traditions in college football, at the end of the first quarter of home games, Iowa fans turn towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium. It is a simple and yet enthusiastic gesture as fans as well as players and coaches will wave towards the children’s hospital.

The top floors of the hospital have a wonderful view into Kinnick Stadium allowing for a great gameday experience for the children to see. In turn, those inside the stadium are given the chance to turn and encourage the children in the hospital with a simple wave.

