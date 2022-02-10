WATCH: What Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said about Ohio State postgame

Ohio State and Rutgers staged an entertaining basketball game on Wednesday night, and unfortunately, the Buckeyes weren’t able to hold a late lead and lost a game I’m sure they thought they should have won. Such is life in the Big Ten where a play here or there, or a sketchy few minutes at the wrong time turns victory into defeat.

Give the Scarlet Knights credit because they played scrambling defense and made life really difficult on Ohio State late to pull out a big win for their postseason hopes.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell met with the media after the game and was obviously proud of his team but also conveyed a ton of respect for Chris Holtmann and Ohio State.

Watch and listen to what Pikiell said after the game thanks to the Rutgers Athletic YouTube channel. Hear Pikiell talk about the respect he has for the OSU program, how many talented players the Buckeyes have, his team’s effort in a great environment, and more.

Ohio State next hits the road to play at Michigan on Saturday. It’s a huge game the Buckeyes have to find a way to win to keep hopes alive for a shot at a Big Ten regular-season title.

