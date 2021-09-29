WATCH: What Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State in previewing Saturday’s game

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are clearly a program on the upswing under head coach Greg Schiano. During his second stint as the man running the show, the Scarlet Knights were instantly more competitive last season and look to be even more talented in 2021.

Heading into Week 4, Rutgers was an undefeated ballclub and gave Michigan all it could handle. In fact, the Scarlet Knights outplayed and physically beat up the Wolverines in the second half, nearly knocking off a team currently ranked No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Now, Ohio State comes travels to Piscataway to take measure up, and Schiano met with the local media in New Jersey to preview the matchup. Adding his background as OSU’s defensive coordinator only sweetens the pot and interest in this matchup.

In case you missed any of what Schiano said about Ohio State, you can listen and watch his entire press conference thanks to the Rutgers official YouTube Channel.

Click on the below and listen to Schiano discuss how talented Ohio State’s offensive line is, his experience at Ohio State, and what makes things so challenging going against the talent of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will take on Rutgers at 3:30 p.m EDT up in Piscataway with the Big Ten Network televising the contest.

