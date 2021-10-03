WATCH: What Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game

The Ohio State football team seems to be figuring some things out. After an explosion of offense last week against Akron and a better-looking effort on defense, the Buckeyes backed that up against a Rutgers team that’s been pretty good so far this season.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano knew the challenge ahead of his team Saturday, but probably didn’t expect the game to end up being such a runaway for the Buckeyes who took control early and ended up winning the game 52-13.

Schiano took his medicine and met with the local Rutgers media after the game to discuss his team and also what he thinks about Ohio State. He wasn’t too happy with his team’s performance, but he was quick to give the Buckeyes a lot of credit, saying that they are “hitting their stride.”

It was a brief press conference, but it was clear that Schiano believes OSU is a team that is improving and has a ton of skill. Watch the Scarlet Knights’ head coach praise the team and talent on the Ohio State sideline among other things in the below video shared by the Rutgers YouTube Channel.

Ohio State next takes on Maryland this coming Saturday back at home in the ‘Shoe. Kickoff is set for Noon EDT back on Fox.

