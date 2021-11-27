Watch: Rutgers gets a big special teams play from Maijeh, Abraham

It was a rough first half for Rutgers football, the Scarlet Knights giving up touchdown drives to Maryland on the two first possessions of the game. But they got a big special teams play that helped keep things interesting.

The Terrapins marched down the field on nine plays, going 75 yards to take a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game. They were equally dominant the next time they got the ball.

On their second drive, Maryland went six plays and 85 yards for their second touchdown of the game. But with the Terrapins seemingly having all the momentum, Rutgers defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh produced the Scarlet Knights second blocked kick of the season on the point after-attempt.

The ball was scooped up and returned by Kessawn Abraham for a safety.

In a first half where good news was hard to come by for Rutgers, the play from Maijeh and Abraham was important for the Scarlet Knights as they chased bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.