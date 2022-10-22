Watch: Rutgers football’s Sean Ryan with a tremendous touchdown catch to cut into Indiana’s lead

Sean Ryan made a tremendous catch in the back of the endzone, the Rutgers football senior wide receiver controlling his body well to keep a foot in-bounds on a well-placed pass from Noah Vedral.

Rutgers started off the game sluggishly, a 93-yard kickoff return from Jaylin Lucas putting Indiana up 7-0. Then on their next possession, the visitors marched down the field, going 91 yards on 11 plays as Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak ran seven yards for the touchdown.

It was a good response from Rutgers to pull back a score. They had an 86-yard drive that went 11 plays for 86 yards with the Vedral to Ryan connection making it a 14-7 lead for Indiana.

Check out the catch from Ryan:

Ryan is in his final year of college football. A transfer from West Virginia (who started his collegiate career at Temple), he is a product of powerhouse program Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

He came into the game with nine catches for 164 yards with a touchdown.

