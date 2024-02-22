Watch: Rutgers football recruit Ziyare Addison was dominant at the Under Armour Camp last week

Offered last week by Rutgers football, Ziyare Addison is continuing to make a strong impression this offseason. The four-star offensive lineman is coming off a very strong performance at the Under Armour Camp last week as his recruitment continues to gain momentum nationally.

Addison’s performance was so good that he was named the top offensive lineman at the Under Armour Camp in Orlando, Florida.

The happiest place on earth was not that for defensive linemen as Addison showed his athleticism and power in drills. He was nearly impossible to beat at the camp.

The 6-foot-4 and 280-pound offensive tackle from Sumner High School (Riverview, Florida) is ranked as the No. 244 player in the nation by On3.

An offer list that includes Duke, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others speaks to a recruitment that continues to grow for Addison.

USC and Rutgers both offered Addison last week.

Ziyare Addison (@ziyare_addison) wasn’t letting anyone past him during 1-on-1 reps at UA Next in Orlando 😤 Impressive work from the 2025 OT out of Sumner (FL) on his way to earning OL MVP honors 🏆 #UANext pic.twitter.com/sJ2aj6JQiv — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) February 22, 2024

Addison is a very impressive prospect. He moves very well and has impressive strength while sliding.

At the Under Armour camp, he handled both speed and bull rushes with ease.

