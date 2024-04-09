Watch as Rutgers football recruit Kole Briehler squats 555 pounds

Kole Briehler is a workout warrior, the Rutgers football recruit showing why he is an in-demand recruit with a strong offer list.

One of those programs that has offered Briehler is Rutgers. The defensive lineman from The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey) was recently on campus in early February.

The class of 2025 recruit has offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Stanford among others in addition to Rutgers.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Briehler showed his strength and offseason gains with an impressive squat.

Briehler, utilizing a wide stance, doesn’t bend or lean with his back. He stays upright and in-form for both squats. No cheating involved, just good, solid form here from the three-star recruit:

555lbs x 2 20 in. box feeling light 💪🏼 @Red_Zone75 pic.twitter.com/lmkhwd2ymD — Kole Briehler 2025 (@briehler) April 8, 2024

Truthfully, when he racked the weight he looked like he had one more in him.

In the 247Sports Composite, Briehler is the No. 16 overall recruit in New Jersey’s class of 2025. Nationally, he checks in as the No. 50 defensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire