Watch: Rutgers football quarterback commit A.J. Surace shines for 8-0 Notre Dame Prep

A.J. Surace is pretty good at this football thing. A Rutgers football commit, Surace is showing this season why the Big Ten program got in on him early in the process.

A class of 2024 quarterback, Surace is leading Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) to an 8-0 start. Also on the team is Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back who transferred to the program this offseason from Michigan.

Surace committed to Rutgers in early February and held offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

He has certainly been impressive for Notre Dame Prep. Surace’s best quality is his ability to throw open a wide receiver, putting the ball nicely in stride for his targets.

A good decision-maker, he also has pocket poise. His accuracy has been impressive and he has a good, strong arm.

Surace has also been impressive running the ball, showing an ability to read a defense and escape the pocket to make positive plays.

He also has been moving very well in the pocket and throws well on the move.

It has been an impressive senior season for Surace, one where he is showing the potential to be a four-star quarterback prospect when it is all said and done.

