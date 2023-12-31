Watch: Rutgers football’s Pinstripe Bowl win gets a shoutout from Fox News Channel’s Mike Emanuel

One of the most high-profile alums from Rutgers University is Mike Emanuel. The chief Washington correspondent for Fox News, Emanuel was able to slip into a Friday broadcast on Fox News the win from Rutgers football in the Pinstripe Bowl.

It was not only the score result but also a pretty extensive highlight package from the Pinstripe Bowl. The Rutgers win over Miami allowed Emanuel to reminisce about his own time ‘on the banks of the old Raritan’

Emanuel was on student radio where he served on the play-by-play during the broadcast.

Saying that he was “Very proud of Greg Schiano, the staff and the student-athletes,” Emanuel gave some context on Fox News while filling in on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

“That gives the Scarlet Knights their first winning season in almost a decade and their first-ever win over the University of Miami,” Emanuel said.

My sincere thanks to fantastic friend and colleague @MollyLineFNC and the talented @AmericaNewsroom team for allowing me to celebrate the @RFootball @PinstripeBowl victory on LIVE TV today! 😀🏈🇺🇸 #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/8KKmqQjUa4 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) December 29, 2023

Emanuel frequently tweets about Rutgers athletics, in particular football.

Usual co-host of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and NFL draft expert Dana Perino was not on Friday’s show.

