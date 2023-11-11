Watch: Rutgers football participates in the Kinnick wave

Following the first quarter of Saturday’s game between Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa, both teams participated in the famed Kinnick Stadium wave.

The tradition began six years ago when Iowa fans turned from inside Kinnick Stadium and waved to the patients inside the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. The hospital is located across the street from the football stadium and overlooks the football stadium.

Pediatric patients are provided a great view of Iowa home games.

On Wednesday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said that he was a fan of the tradition and wanted his team to participate.

“I’ve been a part of it. It’s a powerful thing. You know, the children’s hospital is up above looking down at the stadium and all the windows are lit up and you can see all that all the kids in their windows and if what we do, if that can give some joy to some young people that are struggling and their families, right?” Schiano said on Wednesday after practice.

“I mean, anybody who’s got kids knows (that) you’re only as happy as your saddest kid.”

It’s time Wave at Kinnick. 👋 pic.twitter.com/8mdRS36Wu6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2023

Players on both sidelines participated in the wave as did fans in the stadium. It is the best tradition in college football, hands down.

Iowa held a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire