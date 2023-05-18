Watch: Rutgers football freshman quarterback Ajani Sheppard in offseason workouts

Ajani Sheppard is putting in work this offseason following the completion of his first spring workouts as a Rutgers football player.

A video posted by Matt Simms to social media on Wednesday shows a snapshot of Sheppard’s continued offseason work. It also shows his potential as a passer.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback who is now a trainer, has been working with Sheppard over the past couple of years. He recently praised the performance of Sheppard in offseason workouts prior to the start of spring practice.

Sheppard is a former three-star recruit from Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He committed to Rutgers in November after de-committing from Old Dominion just days before.

Sheppard had an impressive senior season as he threw for 2,393 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also proved himself to be a dual threat as he ran the ball 142 times for 1,291 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Iona Prep finished the season 9-3. Their schedule was highlighted by a 42-35 win over Don Bosco Prep, a New Jersey powerhouse program.

In talking with Rutgers Wire last month, Simms said that Sheppard has the potential to be an impact player in the Big Ten.

“He’s a guy that with a little bit more experience, he’s going to be, I think, someone that can be a very dynamic football player in the Big Ten Conference. And I really truly believe that because the Iona Prep offense is, for a high school offense, not the easiest offense to run and command for young men,” Simms said. “They just had the fortunate advantage of having a gentleman like Darius Wilson before him who was extremely talented and is at the FCS level, playing and performing extremely well. “And then having Ajani who is extremely talented. And he’s someone that was relied upon as a runner a little bit more in high school because it’s easy to do that sometimes when you’re 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and run a 4.5 but he is definitely going to show some people that he has more than enough talent, to be a great passer in the Big Ten. And to be a great leader on that football team too just by the way that he carries himself.”

