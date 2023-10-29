Watch: Rutgers football commit Samarian Robinson goes Bobby Boucher on Friday night

Corey Hetherman was at Samarian Robinson’s game on Friday night. The Rutgers linebackers coach had to like what he saw from Robinson, who committed to the Big Ten program in June.

Robinson is a man among boys. That is an overused sentiment but it is true in this case. A mobile and athletic steamroller on the field, Robinson loves to play football.

And it shows.

Robinson was committed to UCF in June until he opened up his recruitment. He took an official visit to Rutgers and then committed in June. He also held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado and Louisville among others.

On Friday night, Hetherman was at Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, Florida) to see Robinson’s team come away with a 13-6 win over Chiles. What he saw was a player who is absolutely a physical presence with an innate knack for the ball.

Playing on special teams, Robinson races down the field on a kickoff return duty. He absolutely blows past everybody who should be blocking him.

And when a Chiles player attempts the block, well…there is no nice way to put this. Robinson simply runs the player over (to the credit of the Chiles player, he was the only one who attempted to block Robinson).

Then after running over the would-be blocker, Robinson drilled the returner at the 16-yard line.

This is the athleticism of a Big Ten linebacker on display in this clip.

Last season as a junior, Robinson had 63 total tackles as well as a pass defended and two fumble recoveries.

Rutgers is on a bye week. They currently sit at 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) are bowl eligible.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire