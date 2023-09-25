Watch: Rutgers football commit Kevin Levy makes an interception this weekend

Rutgers football commit Kevin Levy made a big play for his high school team on Friday night, coming up with a big interception at the midpoint of the third quarter.

Levy’s Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Florida) defeated previously unbeaten Atlantic (Delray Beach, Florida) in a tight 14-7 game. Cardinal Newman is now 4-0 on the year.

A four-star athlete according to On3, Levy was a monster get for Rutgers as they beat out an offer list that included Florida, Florida State, Louisville and Texas A&M among others. He is a strong and physical defensive back and is also quite strong as a wide receiver.

Here is the interception from Levy that stopped an Atlantic drive. It kept the scoreline 7-0 in favor of Cardinal Newman at that point in the game:

Q3: 7-0, @CNHS_Athletics 👀If you were wondering what it’s like to be in front of a @KevinLevy_7 pick, look no further. The #Rutgers commit sets up the Newman offense to take over on the two yard line. 8 minutes to go in Q3. @pbpsports pic.twitter.com/FNyOpS26Ov — Emilee Smarr (@emilee_smarr) September 23, 2023

Next up for Levy and Cardinal Newman is a Friday game against Northwestern (1-4).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire