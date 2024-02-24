Watch: Rutgers football commit Jayden Elijah is unstoppable on the court, throws down a dunk

The latest member of the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers football is certainly an impressive athlete. Jayden Elijah is a tough and physical athlete who also moves very well.

A 6-foot-7 and 290 pound offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Matawan, New Jersey), Elijah is the No. 14 recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports. But he is also a standout basketball player.

With visions of Robert ‘Tractor’ Traylor, Elijah runs the court well to finish off this fast break. Some nice use of his fingertips to get control and then a strong, impressive dunk.

Some nice court awareness there as well to turn around and receive the pass before finishing things off with a one-handed dunk.

That new phone number popping up on your phone, Elijah, is Rutgers basketball head coach Steve Pikiell:

Jayden Elijah throws it down to cut the Freehold lead to 34-33 with 3:03 left in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/8P5z2RWX5o — Matt Manley (@Matt_Manley) February 23, 2024

Elijah is an impressive recruit, who has an offer list that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

He committed to Rutgers in mid-February. He is the second New Jersey recruit to verbal to the Scarlet Knights this month.

In early February, three-star linebacker Talibi Kaba committed to Rutgers. He also held offers from Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire