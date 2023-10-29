Watch: Rutgers football commit A.J. Surace throws three touchdowns for Notre Dame Prep

A.J. Surace continues to show why he should be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. The Rutgers football recruit had a big weekend in leading Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) to an important win.

Surace was 11-of-15 for 150 yards and three touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 35-34 win over Hopewell Valley (h/t to the Trentonian). Notre Dame is now 9-0 on the season.

He also had 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Surace has thrown just one interception all season and has 23 passing touchdowns.

In February, Surace committed to Rutgers, becoming one of the first commits in the class of 2024. He held an offer list that included Power Five programs Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

🚨 Game of the year in Mercer County!? 👀 Rutgers commit AJ Surace helps orchestrate a 99 yard game-winning 4th quarter drive for Notre Dame to defeat Hopewell Valley 35-34 for the Capitol Division Title. An interception from Cam Bailey sealed the victory for ND‼️… pic.twitter.com/vQbF52dTAd — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) October 21, 2023

He is ranked a three-star recruit and the ninth-best player in New Jersey by 24Sports.

Also on the Notre Dame roster is Gabriel Winowich. A four-star running back, Winowich was another early commit to Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire