Watch: Rutgers football commit Edd Guerrier shows power and speed with this 60-yard touchdown run

The second ‘d’ in his name must be for domination. Edd Guerrier, a Rutgers football commit, was simply unstoppable on Friday night during one impressive highlight. Guerrier dominated in the Florida playoffs, showing why Rutgers was so pleased to land him.

A 5-foot-9 and 192-pound running back, Guerrier has been strong this season for Port Charlotte High School (Port Charlotte, Florida). The class of 2024 running back committed to Rutgers in August.

His only other Power Five offer at the time of his commitment was from Louisville.

In this highlight run, Guerrier shows flashes of Ray Rice. His low center of gravity makes him difficult to take down and he breaks through two tackles in the open field on his way to a 60-yard touchdown run.

Port Charlotte is up big on Bishop Collier (Naples, Florida) in the FHSAA Football State Championships.

Goodness. Rutgers, are you watching your dude? Guerrier rips off an epic 60yd TD run. It’s 28-7 Port Charlotte, 9:34 2Q. @RFootball #SunPreps pic.twitter.com/qFfWeYedlc — Patrick Obley 🦥 (@PMOWriter) November 11, 2023

His ability to stay in stride while evading tackles is impressive. So too is his breakaway speed, which will be needed for him to get to the second level in the Big Ten.

This year through eight games, he had 724 rushing yards (on 84 carries) and 12 touchdowns. He’s had three games with over 100 yards rushing.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire