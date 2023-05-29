Watch: Rutgers football commit Colin O’Sullivan throws game-winning touchdown pass in the ‘Big 33’

Colin O’Sullivan is clutch. The Rutgers football commit and future quarterback had the biggest play of this weekend’s ‘Big 33’ game.

With 1:15 left in the ‘Big 33,’ O’Sullivan threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to complete Pennyslvania’s comeback over Maryland. It was a tough and competitve game, but O’Sullivan’s touchdown pass to Kenny Johnson was all the buzz after the game.

A Preferred Walk On (PWO), O’Sullivan committed to Rutgers in mid-January. A member of the 2023 recruiting class, O’Sullivan attends Upper Dublin High School (Fort Washington, PA).

As a senior, he threw for 2946 yards, 36 touchdowns, and had a 67% completion percentage. He helped lead Upper Dublin to a 14-1 record this past season.

Johnson, the target of O’Sullivan, is a member of the 2023 recruiting class who committed to Pittsburgh.

As for O’Sullivan, he is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect with good upside and potential to develop. Boston College and Duke offered O’Sullivan PWO opportunities. Ivy League program Cornell has also offered.

