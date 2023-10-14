Watch: Rutgers football celebrates on the field and in the locker room (with Isiah Pacheco)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It was an emotional win for Rutgers football, who overcame a significant fourth quarter disadvantage for what can only be termed as an improbable win.

The 27-24 win by Rutgers now puts the Scarlet Knights at 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten). But it led to some real emotion from the players after the game.

Down 24-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, Rutgers rode two special teams plays and a suddenly lively offense to shake off what was a sluggish first three-quarters of the game.

Big picture, Rutgers is now one win away from bowl eligibility, something that they haven’t achieved since 2014 (their first season in the Big Ten). But the game’s significance can also be felt in the validation of head coach Greg Schiano’s rebuild in Piscataway.

We win, we dance 🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZvvOUNO5XJ — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023

#Rutgers is now 5-2 after an incredible win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/Hgb0PutFnY — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 14, 2023

Rutgers is now 5-0 at home following Saturday’s win.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire