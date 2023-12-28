Watch: Rutgers blocks punt for TD by Jimmy Ward, takes lead over Miami in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK -- The Rutgers football team places a huge emphasis on special teams, and it capitalized with a big play Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami.

In the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights forced a Hurricanes three-and-out, forcing Miami to punt on fourth-and-4 from the Hurricanes 13.

But Trevor Yeboah-Kodie flew in off the left side and blocked the punt. The ball went into the end zone and Timmy Ward recovered for the Scarlet Knights to put them up 21-17 with 5:06 to go in the quarter.

It was a big play for Rutgers, who needed it badly after Miami scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead.

Ward has a fascinating background, recovering from cancer, a torn ACL and then walking onto the team after first working as an equipment manager.

BLOCKED PUNT ➡️ TD RUTGERS! pic.twitter.com/R13yXpgTEG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 28, 2023

