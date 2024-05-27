Watch this! Rutgers basketball recruit Tay Kinney is a highlight reel on the court

Tay Kinney is nothing short of being explosive. The Rutgers basketball recruit, one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2026, has a unique blend of athleticism and a refined skill set.

Rutgers offered Kinney at the end of April. The 6-foot guard from Newport High School (Newport, Kentucky) has a strong offer list that includes Cincinnati, Dayton, Illinois, Louisville, Notre Dame, Purdue and Texas A&M among others.

He is a four-star and ranked the No. 30 recruit in the nation by ESPN, where he is also the fifth-best point guard in the nation. He is also ranked as a four-star by Rivals and 247Sports.

Kinney has the ability to get to the rim, almost with ease. He is a glider in his movement and then can explode upwards vertically.

This, coupled with a good handle and some very nice range, makes him a complete guard.

Check out a couple of these highlights as Kinney is a name to watch:

MONSTER slam from Newport sophomore guard Tay Kinney to give his team a 2-point lead over Darryn Peterson and Huntington Prep in the 4th quarter 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/cfXBaGTax4 — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) December 16, 2023

Newport 48, Highlands 39, 4:40, 4Q Tay Kinney gets his first points of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/2AlHL3IHtN — Joshua Kalb (@joshua_kalb) March 2, 2024

Rutgers put together a strong class of 2024 that included five-star forward Ace Bailey (the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to USA TODAY High School Sports) and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

The class was ranked top-10 in the nation and No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire